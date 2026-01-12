Golden Globes 2026 complete winners' list: 'One Battle After Another,' 'Adolescence' sweep major awards

Los Angeles [US], January 12 : The Golden Globe Awards 2026 has come to a close, as the ceremony wrapped with surprises and major wins across film, television, music, and comedy.

The award night saw major triumphs with Timothee Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'One Battle After Another' and 'Adolescence' and 'The Secret Agent' emerging as major winners.

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 were held on Sunday, January 11. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the event, which was aired on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+. Actors, filmmakers, and creators from around the world were recognised for their work over the past year.

Check out full list of winners

Movies

Best Motion Picture Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet - WINNER

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Motion Picture Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Little Amelie or The Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners - WINNER

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident - France

No Other Choice - South Korea

The Secret Agent - Brazil - WINNER

Sentimental Value - Norway

Sirat - Spain

The Voice Of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent - WINNER

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - WINNER

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme - WINNER

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan -Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value - WINNER

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ryan Coogler -Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNERRonald Bronstein and Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Goransson - Sinners - WINNER

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray - Sirat

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

Best Original Song

"Dream As One" - Avatar: Fire and Ash - Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters - Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-Jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick - WINNER

"I Lied To You" - Sinners - Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Goransson

"No Place Like Home" - Wicked: For Good - Stephen Schwartz

"The Girl In The Bubble" - Wicked: For Good - Stephen Schwartz

"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams - Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

TV

Best Television Series - Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt - WINNER

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio - WINNER

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence - WINNER

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus - WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER

