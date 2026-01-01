Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Mila Kunis to present awards

Los Angeles [US], January 8 : The 2026 Golden Globes has shared the list of presenters for this year's awards show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event will take place on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Several big stars from films, TV, and music will take the stage as presenters. The list includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Charli XCX, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson and Snoop Dogg.

Several other well-known names are also part of the presenter list. These include Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

Some of the presenters are also nominees this year. George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Ayo Edebiri, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Kevin Hart are all nominated for awards. Others like Hailee Steinfeld, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hahn, Lalisa Manobal, Regina Hall and Zoë Kravitz are part of projects that received Golden Globe nominations.

On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations. Sentimental Value follows with eight, while Sinners has seven. Hamnet received six nominations, and Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good earned five each.

For television, The White Lotus leads with six nominations. Adolescence has five, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance have four nominations each.

The 2026 Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from 8 pm to 11 pm ET.

