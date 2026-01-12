Golden Globes 2026: Stellan Skarsgard picks Best Supporting Male Actor for 'Sentimental Value', says "Cinema should be seen in cinemas"

Los Angeles [US], January 12 : Swedish acting star Stellan Skarsgard has won big at the 2026 Golden Globes, picking up the Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture for his performance in 'Sentimental Value'.

At the Sunday ceremony, Skarsgard used the opportunity to share his thoughts on the importance of watching films in theatres.

And the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture goes to... 🥁 Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/K8FH9JSAut— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

"I, of course, was not prepared for this, because I thought that I was too old. I've got to thank my wife, Megan Everett-Skarsgard. She's been amazing, a sort of brutal support, tough lover, and very educational. And also, my children have been very educational. I am playing a father who is a bad father, and my children have really told me what a bad father is. But most of all, I am very happy for this, because it is a small Norwegian film with no money for advertising or anything that gets to see the world in this way," the actor said in his acceptance speech.

Calling cinema halls an "extinguished species", Skarsgard added, "Hopefully you will see it in the cinema, because they are an extinguished species now. In a cinema, where the lights go down and eventually your chair...the pulse with some other people. That is magic. Cinema should be seen in cinemas."

Stellan Skarsgard was nominated alongside the likes of Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), and Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly).

Norwegian director Joachim Trier's layered family drama 'Sentimental Value' follows a filmmaker who attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughter by casting her in his most personal film to datean offer she can't help but interpret as the man's most egotistical gesture yet.

Skarsgard features alongside actors Renate Reinsve and Elle Fanning.

At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, 'Sentimental Value' bagged eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Director, Best Screenplay, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor