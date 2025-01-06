Golden Globes: 'The Brutalist' wins top movie honour

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : 'The Brutalist' turned out to be the jury's favourite at the 82nd edition of the Golden Globe Awards.

The film picked up a trio of honours, including best drama, best actor for Adrien Brody, and best director for Brady Corbet.

While accepting the award, writer-director Brady Corbet pushed for more autonomy for filmmakers, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm incredibly moved," said Corbet, who also won for best film director earlier in Sunday's ceremony. He then quipped, "I prepared one speech, not two."

As it turned out, Corbet still had plenty on his mind. "I just wanted to leave everyone with something to think about: Final-cut tiebreak goes to the director," he told the crowd.

"It's sort of a controversial statement. It shouldn't be. It shouldn't be controversial at all. I was told that this film was un-distributable. I was told that no one would come out and see it. I was told the film wouldn't work."

Corbet continued, "I don't resent that, but I want to use this as an opportunity to lift up filmmakers not just my fellow nominees but all of the extraordinary directors in this room. Films don't exist without the filmmakers. Please, let's support them. Let's prop them up."

Also nominated in the category were Conclave, A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5. Glenn Close presented the award.

The Brutalist nabbed seven Golden Globe nominations ahead of Sunday's ceremony. The film won three prizes, including best actor in a drama film for star Adrien Brody. Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce were also nominated for their roles in the feature about an architect fleeing Europe following World War II.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor