Golden Globes to host tribute event in Brazil in 2026

Los Angeles [US], October 16 : The Golden Globes is set to spotlight Brazilian entertainment with a special celebration in March in Rio de Janeiro. Organised in partnership with Urland Ventures, the event will honour outstanding talent across both film and television.

"The Golden Globes have a long history of recognising international talent, and Brazil has given the world some of the most extraordinary voices, stories, and artistic vision," said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne.

"We are excited to celebrate and recognise these incredible Latin American artists."

The Brazilian celebration is the latest in the Globes' mission to expand its footprint around the world by hosting events in major international entertainment hubs, celebrating local storytelling and highlighting regional talent on the global stage, as per Variety.

Brazilian actors and creatives have been attracting international attention lately, with this year's Oscar for international feature film going to Walter Salles' "I'm Still Here," which was also nominated for best picture and best actress. "I'm Still Here" was also nominated for a Golden Globe for foreign language film.

The event is produced in partnership with Passage Pictures CEO Uri Singer and entertainment entrepreneur Orlando John.

