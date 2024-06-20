Goldie Hawn says it would be fun and crazy to make a movie with her famous family

Los Angeles, June 20 Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress Goldie Hawn expressed her desire to work on a project with her famous family, stating it would be fun and crazy.

In a new interview, the actress expressed her desire to work with family members, including her husband Kurt Russell and her children Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell.

“What I would love, actually -- before we all get too old -- (it) would be so great to do a movie together,” Hawn said during an appearance on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast.

“Wouldn’t it? It would be so fun and so crazy and oh, my God," she added.

Hawn brought up the idea after podcast host Ripa suggested that her family should star in a reality show, reports deadline.com.

“We might do something with Oliver that is a cartoon, so in other words, we would all be the voices for that. That would be a lot of fun,” Hawn added.

Hawn has an extensive career in film and won an Oscar for her role as Toni Simmons in the 1969 Gene Saks film 'Cactus Flower'. SShe would get nominated at the Academy Awards again after starring in the 1980 film 'Private Benjamin', playing the role of Judy Benjamin.

In 2018, she played Mrs. Claus in the Netflix movie 'The Christmas Chronicles' opposite her life partner Kurt Russell, who played Santa Claus. Oliver Hudson also starred in the Christmas comedy.

Hawn and Russell reprised their roles in 'The Christmas Chronicles 2', which was released in 2020.

