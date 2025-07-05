Goldmine: Sanju Rathod of ‘Gulabi Sadi’ fame says, there’s a lot to explore in Marathi music

Mumbai, July 5 Playback singer Sanju Rathod, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released Marathi track, ‘Shaky’, feels that there’s a lot left to be explored in Marathi language in terms of music, as the language is a goldmine of opportunities for all artistes.

‘Shaky’, which features a peppy fusion of Afrobeat, has taken over global digital charts, and has become the biggest Marathi song of the year and a cultural movement in itself.

Sanju’s earlier Marathi track ‘Gulabi Sadi’ was an equally bigger hit, and went crazy viral on social media giving rise to countless Reels.

Talking about Marathi music, Sanju told IANS, “For me, this is a huge win for Marathi as a language. I belong to the Banjara community, we are migrants, and while we have our own distinct dialect, Marathi has always been an integral part of our lives. I carry deep gratitude for this land and for the love and respect I’ve received here”.

In just two months since its release, the track has crossed a staggering 150 million views on YouTube, garnered 25 million streams on Spotify, and sparked over 4 million Instagram Reels, 4.5 million TikTok videos, and 3.9 million YouTube Shorts.

He further mentioned, “I genuinely believe Marathi as a language is still vastly unexplored, especially in the context of contemporary, mainstream music. My effort has always been to blend Marathi seamlessly with Hindi and English, using a colloquial, relatable style so that the language can travel — not just within Maharashtra, but across India and globally”.

He shared that when a Marathi song crosses into new territories and starts resonating with a wider audience, it’s not just a personal milestone for him rather, it’s a cultural moment. It shows that language is not a barrier; it’s a bridge. And that’s the vision he is chasing — to see Marathi find its place on the global stage.

Public figures and creators alike have joined the wave, with personalities such as Rupali Ganguly, Rakul Preet Singh, Chitrangada Singh, and Kusha Kapila sharing their own videos to the track — adding to its visibility and appeal.

The success of ‘Shaky’ also marks a significant milestone for Believe Artist Services, who have been key collaborators in Sanju's artistic journey. Shilpa Sharda, Director of Artist Services for India and South Asia at Believe, said, “Sanju’s music is proof that regional sounds, when fused authentically with global genres, can break barriers. With ‘Shaky’ and ‘Gulabi Sadi’, he has created a new era for Marathi pop. At Believe, we’re proud to support artists like Sanju who are building a bridge between local stories and worldwide audiences”.

With a growing international fanbase, viral moves, and genre-defying innovation, Sanju Rathod is not just creating hits, he’s redefining the Marathi pop (MPop) revolution.

