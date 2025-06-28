Gone Too Soon: Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42 — Know the Silent Signs of a Heart Attack

Popular actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala, known for her breakout appearance in the music video “Kaanta Laga”, passed away late Friday night in Mumbai. She was just 42. Sources say she was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband after she complained of severe discomfort, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. The suspected cause: a heart attack.

Her sudden demise has shocked fans and raised pressing concerns about heart health in young adults — especially since cardiac arrests are increasingly affecting people in their 30s and 40s.

Heart Attack: Know the Warning Signs

Heart attacks can sometimes arrive without dramatic symptoms. But in many cases, the body gives subtle warnings days — or even weeks — in advance. Recognizing these early signs can save lives:

Persistent Chest Pain or Pressure: Unlike gas pain, which passes quickly, chest pain from a heart attack lingers and may radiate to the arms, neck, or jaw.

Right Shoulder or Leg Numbness: This is a lesser-known symptom but can indicate a disruption in blood flow.

Swelling in Heels or Feet: Fluid retention due to poor heart function may cause unusual swelling, especially in the lower limbs.

Facial Swelling or Discoloration: A blue, yellow, or pale appearance may signal low oxygen levels due to impaired circulation.

Pain or Numbness on the Left Side of the Face: Often ignored, this could indicate heart distress.

Sudden Fatigue or Shortness of Breath: Feeling unusually tired even without exertion can be an early red flag.

Why Young People Need to Take Heart Health Seriously

Modern lifestyles marked by stress, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and high screen time have made young adults more vulnerable to cardiac events. Medical experts now urge everyone over 30 — especially those with family history or sedentary habits — to get regular heart screenings.

Shefali Jariwala’s untimely passing is not just a celebrity tragedy — it's a wake-up call for all. Listening to your body, acting early, and not ignoring warning signs can be the difference between life and death.