Good to Work with Different People: Triptii Dimri Opens Up About Working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vishal Bhardwaj

Triptii Dimri is on a roll! After the release of her upcoming film 'Dhadak 2', the actress will be seen showcasing her mettle in a highly awaited film 'Spirit' with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and an untitled film with Vishal Bhardwaj. Recently, Triptii reacted to the exciting phase in her career and shared her views about collaborating with both filmmakers on different projects.

Staying unfiltered about her team-ups, Triptii said, "Good to work with different different people because you get to learn so much. I’ve just been working with Vishal,” and added, “Well, that film is also going to come out soon. I am really excited about that. And after that, of course Mr. Vanga in Spirit and I am really excited about that too. It’s a beautiful film.”

With a slew of interesting lineups, Triptii's collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj is much-anticipated as the filmmaker is renowned for his intense storytelling and layered narratives. While not much is known about the plot, it is being said that the actress will be seen in a refreshing avatar. Following this, Triptii's collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit has generated immense hype. Considering the Animal director's record of delivering emotionally charged spectacles with adrenaline-fueled plots, the audiences are excited to see Triptii work under his vision again. In addition to Spirit and an untitled project with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii also has an untitled film with director Imtiaz Ali in the pipeline.

With big banner films and intriguing collaborations with acclaimed directors, Triptii Dimri has affirmed herself as one of the most bankable and in-demand actresses of today's time. Currently, she is awaiting the release of Dhadak 2, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 1st August.