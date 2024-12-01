"Good vibez only": Varun Dhawan shares fun dance video to 'Nain Matakka'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Actor Varun Dhawan has shared another fun video of himself dancing to the catchy track 'Nain Matakka' from his upcoming film 'Baby John'.

The actor posted the video on Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a treat with his energetic moves set against a stunning backdrop.

In the clip, Varun can be seen performing the song's hook steps while standing on a boat. The serene sea, the majestic Taj Hotel in Mumbai, and the night sky create a perfect visual combination.

Along with the video, the 'Bhediya' actor also added a caption that read, "Kya app ne kabhi iconic jagah pe dance kiya hain [Have you ever danced at an iconic location?] #nainmattaka. Outside the Taj Mumbai. Good vibez only. #babyjohn ki Christmas."

The track is a perfect dance number with sizzling chemistry between Varun and Keerthy Suresh and magnetic voices of Diljit and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee

Recently, the teaser of 'Baby John' was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones.

Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be released on December 25.

