”Goosebumps!” Yami Gautam Dhar Shines in the Hard-Hitting Teaser of Haq, netizens say, “national award worthy performance”

The much-anticipated teaser of Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film ‘Haq’ is finally out, and it promises yet another unforgettable performance from the actress who has consistently chosen roles that have proved why she is the finest actor of Indian cinema. After the impactful Article 370 and the fun-laden Dhoom Dhaam, Yami now steps into the shoes of Shah Bano, a woman who fought for the rights of divorced muslim women in India.

The teaser is a gripping glimpse into the character named Shazia’s world, marked by pain, injustice, and an unwavering fight for dignity. Yami Gautam captures that turmoil with remarkable intensity, her expressions speaking volumes about the silent battles women endure. One still from the teaser, where Yami’s eyes well up yet hold fierce determination, is sure to become the talking point for all.

Yami’s look in Haq is impactful and commanding, every frame radiates the weight of a woman’s voice demanding to be heard. And it’s in the last scene of the teaser where one truly sees why Yami is considered one of the strongest actors of her generation, outside of the norms of just glam and industry choosing both meaty yet meaningful roles. Her raw emotion and fiery conviction leave a lingering impact, hinting at a story that will spark conversations. We weren’t able to get over Article 370, and here we are with another, as the audience is calling “national award worthy” performance and film.

Even the director of the film said — “She is gonna stir the nation with her performance ❤️”

A few users appreciated Yami's performance in the teaser,

“Goosebumps.... on the last bit

Powerful

Damn Yami is doing just Yami things again.”

Dammm girl Yami mam you are whole bollywood 🔥🔥🔥🔥😮"

"Again a fantastic performance🔥"

"Woooowwwww @yamigautam mam!!! Ekdum hats off!!! You surprise us every time you come on screen...🙌🏼"

"Yami ji kya acting karte ho aap 😮😮🙌🏼❤️"

"The real talent of Bollywood 🔥🔥"

"National Award worthy performance on the way 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼"

Each of her recent projects has been heavily dependent on her, and she has carried them with dominance, power, and grace. With Haq, Yami once again headlines a story that promises to be as relevant as it is riveting.

Haq which also stars Emraan Hashmi and is directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Vineet Jain, the film is shaping up to be more than just a film, it’s a statement, powered by Yami Gautam’s fearless storytelling.