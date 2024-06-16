Gordon Ramsay grateful to be alive after bicycle accident, emphasizes helmet safety

Washington [US], June 16 : Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently expressed gratitude and stressed the importance of helmet safety after surviving a serious bicycle accident earlier this week in Connecticut, just ahead of Father's Day.

The renowned 'MasterChef' star and father of six shared details of the incident, revealing that he had a "really bad accident" that left him shaken but fortunately without major injuries.

Ramsay, known for his candid demeanour, lifted his shirt in the Instagram post to reveal bruising from the crash, underscoring the severity of the incident.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8PYfVNxxFC/?hl=en&img_index=1

"I had a really bad accident, and it really shook me. Honestly, I'm lucky to be here," Ramsay admitted in his Instagram video.

Despite his visible discomfort, Ramsay used the opportunity to impart a crucial lesson on safety to his followers, particularly emphasizing the necessity of wearing helmets.

"I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care, you know, the fact that these helmets cost money, but they're crucial," Ramsay emphasized.

He stressed that even for short trips, including those with children, wearing a helmet can be a lifesaver.

"I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week, and I'm sort of getting through it," Ramsay added, visibly affected by the incident.

Acknowledging his luck in escaping with bruises and no broken bones, Ramsay expressed his gratitude to the medical staff, who treated him after the accident.

He also credited his helmet for potentially saving his life, urging everyone to prioritize safety, especially on occasions like Father's Day.

"I'm doing ok," Ramsay reassured his followers, while humorously describing himself as looking "like a purple potato" due to his bruises.

His heartfelt message concluded with a reminder to cherish Father's Day and to stay safe.

