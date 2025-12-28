Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly ties the knot with olympic swimmer Adam Peaty

Bath [UK], December 28 : Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, a model, recently exchanged vows with Olympic gold-medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty at The Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul (a.k.a. the Bath Abbey) in the UK.

Gordon Ramsay accompanied Holly as she entered the historic church on Saturday afternoon, draped in a white silk cloak over a gown that appeared to feature delicate lace detailing and a sweeping train, as per PEOPLE.

Peaty, 30, an Olympic swimmer, has a 5-year-old son, George, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Eirianedd Munro.

After attending the wedding, Gordon took to Instagram and penned a love-filled and emotional note.

"I'm truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty ! I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn't be a prouder Dad," he posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Holly and Peaty's wedding happened over a year after they announced their engagement.

Holly revealed the happy news on Instagram in September 2024, sharing three photos of herself flashing her oval-cut yellow diamond ring, which was created in 10 months by renowned UK jeweller Pragnell.

"I am marrying my best friend," Holly wrote in her post's caption. "I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you."

She continued, "Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife. I promise to always be there with you and George, I'm so greatful [sic] to be in his life and I cannot wait for more. Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here's to forever."

Their wedding was attended by several renowned guests, including members of the Beckham family and Dragons' Den star Sara Davies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor