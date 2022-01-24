Gordon Ramsay's studio opens new hub, will produce second series of BBC's 'Future Food Stars'

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's Studio Ramsay Global (SRG) has opened its third hub in Glasgow from which it will produce a second series of BBC One format 'Future Food Stars'.

According to Deadline, the Fox-backed outfit has already appointed its first researcher, who will start in March, and is openly recruiting for local production execs, development execs and producers to work on Future Food Stars, which has been recommissioned before its first series has aired.

'Future Food Stars' is an Apprentice-style food and drink format in which Ramsay will be seen travelling and meeting food entrepreneurs.

SRG already has hubs in London and LA and the move into an area where UK broadcasters are expanding signals further growth intentions.

Last year, Ramsay and the broadcaster struck a deal with long-time collaborator Fox Entertainment that saw Fox fund the acquisition of 100 per cent of Ramsay's Studio Ramsay business from global production house All3Media.

As per Deadline, Ramsay, who was born in Scotland, said the move to Glasgow is a "dream come true."

"There is so much opportunity to do develop some fantastic new program ideas with a great new team in this super creative city, myself and the team are excited to move in and get going," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

