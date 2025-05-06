"Gorgeous mama": Alia Bhatt is all praise for Kiara Advani's look at Met Gala 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Actress Alia Bhatt was all praise for Kiara Advani's Met Gala look as she made her debut in Hollywood's biggest fashion night on Monday (early Tuesday) and publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time.

Kiara turned heads at the Met Gala 2025, confidently showcasing her baby bump in a breathtaking gown by renowned Gaurav Gupta. She paired her dress with the golden breastplate. She also relied on accessories and wore charms on her nails along with chunky golden jewellery on her fingers.

In addition to her fans, the Bollywood fraternity was also in awe of her ethereal beauty at the Met Gala 2025. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt posted on her Instagram handle to praise the 'Shershaah' actress's Met Gala look.

In the comment section of Kiara's Insta post, which features her Met Gala look, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Gorgeous mama," accompanied by white hearts, to express her admiration for the actress as she showcased her baby bump in a gorgeous black gown at Hollywood's biggest fashion event.

Along with her, actress Athiya Shetty also praised Kiara's look with red hearts in the comment section of the post.

Kiara's look at the Met Gala 2025 also paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled capea nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

Speaking about her Met Gala debut, Kiara said, "Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code 'Tailored for You.' Inspired by the legacy of Andre Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that it's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation."

Kiara's husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to Instagram to express his excitement about Kiara's Met Gala debut. He shared a video that showcased what went on behind the creation of Kiara's Met Gala look. He was all hearts.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also gave a shoutout to Kiara over her Met Gala debut.

"Look at this beauty!!! So stunning Ki. Mommy glow and fashion to bestow.....Love you Kiara. So gorg," he wrote.

Kiara was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

