'Gossip Girl' actor Whitney Peak joins Phoebe Dynevor starrer thrilling shark tale

Washington [US], June 8 : In an exciting collaboration, Whitney Peak, known for her role in the recent 'Gossip Girl' reboot, is set to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in Sony Pictures' upcoming untitled shark thriller.

The film, helmed by director Tommy Wirkola, who last directed the action-packed Christmas movie 'Violent Night,' will commence shooting in Melbourne this July, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the movie is said to revolve around a community faced with the harrowing challenge of shark attacks during a hurricane.

With the combination of thrilling suspense and intense action, audiences can expect an adrenaline-filled cinematic experience.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick of HyperObject Industries, known for their work on acclaimed films like 'Don't Look Up' and 'The Big Short.'

Whitney Peak's portrayal of Zoya Lott in the 'Gossip Girl' reboot catapulted her into the spotlight. She was also seen in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' where she starred alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi, making it one of Disney+'s most-viewed streaming movies, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Peak will also be seen in the upcoming action-packed film, 'Trap House,' where she will share the screen with Dave Bautista and Sophia Lillis in Signature Film's highly anticipated project.

