Gossip Girl Star Penn Badgley’s Dance Video On Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Goes Viral (Watch)

Penn Badgley’s role in Gossip Girl is loved by many. Now the YOU star’s video in which he is seen dancing and enjoying the Bollywood song ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ is viral on social media. With his dance moves he is winning the hearts of his fans. Fans claim that Badgley's eccentric dance moves, which he displays in the video while wearing a chic beige suit, are a wonderful fit for the Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel classic. Viewers still adore the desi twist despite the fact that several astute users pointed out that it's actually a fan-made edit, originally set to Sleepy Hallow's Anxiety.

The video was shared on Instagram by a handle called qualiteaposts. The video has gained more than 1.5 million views and over 2 lakh likes in just a few hours after being posted online. The video was captioned, “Penn Badgley dancing on Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was not on my 2025 bingo card.” The post was captioned “I could watch this all day.”

Penn Badgley is also known for his role in the Netflix series YOU. The fifth and final season of YOU is released on April 24.

A fan commented, "Joe Goldberg after changing his identity for the 17th time." "THE gossip girl dancing to a Bollywood song is all I needed," added another user. "Sabko Joe banake Rahul bann rah hai," a user added. "When Joe sees a new neighbor moving in next to his house and it’s time to refresh stalking skills," another YOU fan posted. "Joe's next victim is Hrithik Roshan," a user commented. Another user stating that this video is edited wrote, "He is dancing on Doechili- Anxiety! Don’t believe everything you see on the internet." "This is genius. Thank you for this dubbed masterpiece," added another user.