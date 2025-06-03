Gotham TV Awards 2025: Adolescence wins big, Owen Cooper's win Best Supporting Performance
By ANI | Updated: June 3, 2025 14:58 IST2025-06-03T14:51:27+5:302025-06-03T14:58:13+5:30
New York [US], June 3 : The second annual Gotham Television Awards concluded Monday night in New York City, where this year's TV shows were revealed as the small-screen awards season hits high gear, reported Deadline.
Netflix's Adolescence sweeped the floor with all the nominations it was a part of, it tied in the supporting performance category with Owen Cooper's win and Jenny Slate's accolade for 'Dying for Sex'.
Meanwhile, Max's 'The Pitt', CBS' 'Matlock' and FX/Hulu's 'Dying for Sex', which had three noms apiece, took home a Gotham each, reported Deadline.
The former clinched the Breakout Drama category, while Kathy Bates won for lead performance in a drama. Apple TV+'s The Studio won the Breakthrough Comedy Series award.
In this year's Gotham, the newly created category of Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming went to HBO/Max's documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself'.
This year's Gothams also celebrated their tribute honorees during the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street.
Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as director Hwang Dong-hyuk, received Creator Tributes while Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid's Tale received the inaugural Ensemble Tribute, reported Deadline.
Here's the full winners list below:
Breakthrough Limited Series
Adolescence: (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
AND
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)
Breakthrough Drama Series
The Pitt: R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series
Ben Whishaw, Black Doves (Netflix)
Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming
Pee-wee as Himself
Matt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)
Outstanding Performance in an Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming
Aaron Pierre
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
Social Studies
Lauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)
Breakthrough Comedy Series
The Studio
Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series
Julio Torres
Fantasmas (HBO | Max)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series
Poorna Jagannathan
Deli Boys (Hulu)
