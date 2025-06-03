Gotham TV Awards 2025: Adolescence wins big, Owen Cooper's win Best Supporting Performance

New York [US], June 3 : The second annual Gotham Television Awards concluded Monday night in New York City, where this year's TV shows were revealed as the small-screen awards season hits high gear, reported Deadline.

Netflix's Adolescence sweeped the floor with all the nominations it was a part of, it tied in the supporting performance category with Owen Cooper's win and Jenny Slate's accolade for 'Dying for Sex'.

Meanwhile, Max's 'The Pitt', CBS' 'Matlock' and FX/Hulu's 'Dying for Sex', which had three noms apiece, took home a Gotham each, reported Deadline.

The former clinched the Breakout Drama category, while Kathy Bates won for lead performance in a drama. Apple TV+'s The Studio won the Breakthrough Comedy Series award.

In this year's Gotham, the newly created category of Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming went to HBO/Max's documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself'.

This year's Gothams also celebrated their tribute honorees during the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as director Hwang Dong-hyuk, received Creator Tributes while Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid's Tale received the inaugural Ensemble Tribute, reported Deadline.

Here's the full winners list below:

Breakthrough Limited Series

Adolescence: (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)

AND

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Breakthrough Drama Series

The Pitt: R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Pee-wee as Himself

Matt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Aaron Pierre

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Social Studies

Lauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

Breakthrough Comedy Series

The Studio

Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Julio Torres

Fantasmas (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Poorna Jagannathan

Deli Boys (Hulu)

