Govardhan Asrani Passes Away: Veteran Bollywood Actor, Comedian Dies at 84

Asrani Passes Away at 84: Veteran Hindi film actor Asrani passed away at the age of 84. His manager Babubhai Thiba confirmed the news. According to the reports, the actor died at around 3 PM after a prolonged illness. His last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai. Family members attended the ceremony. News agency ANI shared images from the Crematorium on social media.

Late actor Asrani’s manager, Babubhai Thiba, tells ANI - "Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew." https://t.co/rrOd7uoxn4 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

Over a career spanning more than five decades, he appeared in over 350 films. He was best known for his comic and supporting roles that left a lasting impression on audiences. Asrani’s career peaked in the 1970s. He appeared in films such as Mere Apne, Koshish, Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, and Rafoo Chakkar. His role as the jail warden in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay remains iconic.

He also explored other aspects of filmmaking. He wrote and directed the 1977 film Chala Murari Hero Banne. He directed films including Salaam Memsaab in 1979. He appeared in lead roles in Gujarati films during the 1970s and 1980s.

In recent years, he acted in comedies such as the Dhamaal franchise, including a praised role as actor Ashish Chaudhary’s father.

The film industry and fans expressed deep sorrow over his passing.