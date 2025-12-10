Government of Telangana announces multi-year partnership with IIFA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 : The Government of Telangana announced a multi-year partnership with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards and IIFA Utsavam to position the state as a global hub for culture, cinema, and creativity.

Unveiled at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, the partnership introduces a dual strategy, 'Taking Telangana to the World' at IIFA 2026 and 'Bringing the World to Telangana' through IIFA Utsavam in Hyderabad from 2026 to 2028. Telangana will serve as the Official Partner State at IIFA 2026, giving the State unparalleled visibility across IIFA's broadcast footprint in over 120 countries and a global audience of over 2.5 billion viewers.

Hyderabad will host IIFA Utsavam for three consecutive years, celebrating Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, attracting thousands of visitors annually. The initiative aims to strengthen Telangana's position as the cultural capital of South India and a rising hub for film-led tourism, creative industries, and international investment.

Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, said in a statement, "Following the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, which is our invitation to the world to collaborate, innovate and help build a future-ready State, Telangana is proud to announce a transformative partnership with IIFA, one of India's most influential cultural institutions. Telangana is India's youngest State and one filled with extraordinary opportunities, and today we stand more confident than ever as global partners and stakeholders join us in this journey."

"Telangana stands ready to welcome global partners, filmmakers, creators and investors to experience our culture, our confidence and our spirit of ambition. Through IIFA 2026, we will take the story of Telangana to the world, and through IIFA Utsavam in Hyderabad from 2026 to 2028, we will bring the world back to our State. By hosting IIFA Utsavam for three consecutive years, we aim to cement our position as the cultural capital of South India and a rising global hub for film-led tourism and the creative economy. This partnership marks a defining milestone in India's cultural diplomacy, where cinema becomes the bridge between Telangana and the world, and Hyderabad emerges as a global centre for creativity, innovation and soft-power leadership. Telangana Rising is unstoppable. Come, join the rise," he added.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Special Projects (SPEED) and Investment Cell, Chief Minister's Office and Special Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture & Sports, Government of Telangana, Hyderabad, said the collaboration aligns with Telangana's Tourism Policy 2025-2030, aiming to make the State a preferred destination for culture, creativity, and global engagement. Hosting IIFA Utsavam will reinforce Hyderabad's reputation as South India's cultural and filmmaking capital and support youth skill development, the 'Film in Telangana' initiative, and international cultural diplomacy.

"This partnership with IIFA is fully aligned with Telangana's Tourism Policy 2025-2030, which envisions making our State India's most preferred destination for culture, creativity, and global engagement. Through IIFA, this vision comes alive, merging our heritage with cinematic storytelling and innovation to project Telangana to the world," said Jayesh, adding, "Hosting IIFA Utsavam for three consecutive years will redefine Hyderabad as the cultural and filmmaking capital of South India."

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder, IIFA added, "Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, this partnership marks a historic milestone, not just for IIFA, but for the global story of Indian cinema. Together, we are creating a first-of-its-kind platform that unites India's creative industries, elevates Telangana's global identity, and showcases the State as the cultural and innovation capital of the country. Our commitment is to serve Telangana's long-term vision, to amplify its cultural voice to the world, position Hyderabad as a global creative hub, strengthen tourism and investment, champion the 'Film in Telangana' initiative, and create enduring legacy programmes for youth and creators. "

He shared, "At our 26th Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards in 2026, Telangana will command a powerful international presence. And through IIFA Utsavam in Hyderabad from 2026 to 2028, we will bring the world to Telangana, using the universal language of cinema to celebrate its dynamism, talent, and future-forward ambition. This is more than a partnership, it is a shared mission to build a legacy that resonates across generations."

