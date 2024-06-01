Governor Phil Murphy says "thank you" to Diljit Dosanjh for bringing his tour to New Jersey

New Jersey [US], June 1 : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh took centre stage and enthralled his fans as a part of his ongoing 'Dil-Luminati' tour at Prudential Centre in the US city of New Jersey. Now, the Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy has expressed his gratitude and shared words of appreciation for the singer. He said it is a "big moment for Punjabi community"

Taking to X, he wrote, "Thank you, @diljitdosanjh , for bringing your tour to New Jersey with a sold-out show at @PruCenter last night. Diljit's success in the U.S. is a big moment for the Punjabi community, including thousands of New Jerseyans who grew up dancing to his music. Punjabi aa gaye!"

Diljit Dosanjh is currently basking in the success of his latest film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila.'

Apart from its compelling storyline and stellar performances, the film's soundtrack, composed by the legendary AR Rahman, has been captivating audiences worldwide.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film has received positive reviews from audiences. It explores the life and struggles of Amar Singh Chamkila.

The movie also features Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, and Anuraag Arora in significant roles.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

