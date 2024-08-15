Governor's Award for Arts, Music, and Literature presented in Kohima on Independence Day

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], August 15 : The 'At Home' cum Governor's Award for distinction in the field of Art's, Music and literature was held at Dr. Imkongliba Ao Hall in Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on Independence Day. The ceremony recognized outstanding talents in Nagaland.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor La. Ganesan highlighted the importance of Independence Day saying, "We stand today at the threshold of a new era - what our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aptly termed 'Amrit Kaal.' This golden period signifies a time of renewal and resurgence and also a moment to re-imagine our future and work collectively towards a stronger, more prosperous India."

"The vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' - a developed India - is within our grasp. It is an India where every citizen, irrespective of their background, has the opportunity to thrive. It is an India with robust infrastructure, inclusive growth, and a leading position on the global stage. This vision calls for dedication, innovation, and unity from every one of us," he added.

"As we celebrate our achievements, we must also look towards the future with a sense of responsibility and resolve. Our youth are the torchbearers of this new India. It is your creativity, energy, and passion that will drive us forward. Embrace the spirit of patriotism not just as love for the motherland, but as a commitment to contribute positively to your country. Patriotism is not confined to words or ceremonies; it is reflected in our daily actions, our respect for our fellow citizens, and our dedication to the principles of justice, equality, and freedom. Let us hold steadfast to these values and work towards a nation where harmony and prosperity reign supreme," the Governor said.

"As we reflect on our journey, it is imperative to also recognize the integral role of culture in shaping our identity. Art, music and literature are not merely forms of expression but are vital threads that add colours to our diverse heritage. They inspire, unite and offer solace, forging connections that transcend barriers," the Governor added.

He also said that it is a privilege to honor the exceptional talents of individuals who have distinguished themselves in these fields through the Governor's Award for distinction in Arts, Music, and Literature. These awards stand as a testament to the vibrant cultural landscape of Nagaland and the exceptional creativity that flourishes within our society.

The Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the awardees highlighting that their dedication and passion have not only enriched our cultural heritage but have also inspired countless others.

The Governor was also glad that this award was instituted to honour the distinguished and talented artists from the state in the fields of Art, Music and Literature. He further urged the talented Naga artists, musicians and intellectuals to harness the creativity and richness of the culture and display it to the rest of the world.

Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner, Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, in his speech, said that the Governor's Award for distinction in the field of Arts, Music and Literature was instituted in the year 2003 to recognize and award eminent personalities in these fields. The Department of Art and Culture is the nodal Department overseeing the award and the selection process starts at the district level by committees headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

Their recommendations are then considered at the state level by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary. The day being the 78th Independence day to pay homage to our freedom fighters, it is also fitting that we honor those in our state who have distinguished themselves in the field of Arts, Music and Literature. By bestowing them with this award, we recognize and celebrate their talent and creativity and also acknowledge their contribution in enriching our culture.

"As one of the world's enduring tribal societies, our strength and resilience has allowed us to, by and large, preserve our rich cultural heritage. Today, we are proud custodians of a diverse range of art, customs and traditions. However, no society is static and face the challenge of Change. Therefore as our society progresses, our unique folk arts must evolve while retaining their essence," he said.

The Governor's Award for Arts, Music and Literature is one of the government's effort to nurture and preserve our cultural heritage. On behalf of the Department of Art and Culture and the State level Committee for the Governor's Award for Arts, Music and Literature, he thanked the Governor, La. Ganesan and the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio for their steadfast support and patronage in this endeavor.

"Apart from government support and patronage, it is crucial to engage the society at large to preserve our cultural heritage. Apart from the awards given, let us appreciate the arts and nurture the talent amongst us to ensure that the rich culture of ours is preserved and enable our talented artists to flourish and reach their full potential," he added.

Minister, Roads and Bridges, G. Kaito Aye, addressed the gathering by saying that Nagaland is well known for her rich artistic heritage and traditions. These numerous art forms constitute the culture of the Naga people. Art influences everyone in one way or another and plays a pivotal role in the progress of the people through its activities. With the vast advancement in technology, today we have a greater tendency to relegate our cultural values to the backseat, which is detrimental to our society and, if allowed to happen, may even lead to decline of life itself.

The Minister said, "it is rewarding to note that the creativity to produce great arts and music exists in the Naga Society. These latent talents need to be harnessed so that artistic expressions are reproduced for the entire world to notice, so the government has taken the initiative to institute these vital awards to harness the talents and to expose our society through the means of Arts, Music and Literature. The Government will continue to lay important stress on the progress of the arts and congratulated the deserving Awardees of 2024."

This year, three persons and one society received the Governor's Award. Temjen Aier and Throngkiuba Yimchungru in the field of Arts, N.K. Naga in the field of Music and Lidi Kro-u Society also in the field of Music.

