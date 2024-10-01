Govinda admitted to hospital after suffering accidental bullet injury, manager confirms he's stable

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been taken to the nearest hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his revolver this morning, according to Mumbai Police.

The incident took place around 4:45 am in the morning on Tuesday.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, toldover the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda is fine and the injury is not serious. However, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

