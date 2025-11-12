Govinda admitted to Mumbai hospital, remains "conscious and under observation"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Actor Govinda was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday; however, details surrounding his condition and the reason behind the hospitalisation remain limited.

As per the latest update, Govinda has been hospitalised at the CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu. The actor is currently under observation and is in a conscious state, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told ANI.

"The doctors are expected to review his condition around 12 noon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing," he added.

The development follows the actor's recent visit to Dharmendra, who was hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital. Govinda was among the many Bollywood celebrities who arrived to check on the veteran superstar after his health worsened on Monday.

This is the second time that the 'Partner' actor has been hospitalised in recent months. In October last year, Govinda was rushed to the CritiCare Hospital after he sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver.

The incident took place during the wee hours when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police.

He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Meanwhile, further updates on Govinda's condition are still awaited.

