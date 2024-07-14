Govinda all smiles as he attends wedding reception of Anant, Radhika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Actor-politician Govinda arrived in time for the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

He posed for the shutterbugs with a huge smile on his face. Paps were equally happy to see the 'Hero No. 1' star at the function.

Speaking of Govinda's look, he kept it simple as he wore a white kurta pyjama.

A while ago, celebrities like Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh also arrived at the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

