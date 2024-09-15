Govinda arrives in style for Ganpati Darshan at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Actor-politician Govinda arrived for Ganpati darshan at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence on Sunday.

He posed for the shutterbugs with a huge smile on his face.

Talking of Govinda's look, he kept it simple as he wore a white shirt, trousers and matching shoes.

A while ago, Eknath Shinde took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Some of the pictures featured Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan taking part in Ganpati puja.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

