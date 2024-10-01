Govinda Bullet Injury: Arbaaz Khan Reacts On Unfortunate Incident; Wishes Him Speedy

Actor Govinda was injured after he allegedly accidentally “misfired” from his gun at his home in Mumbai early on Tuesday. The actor has been hospitalised and is out of danger, said the Mumbai police.Preliminary inquiry showed that Govinda was in a rush to go out for some work at around 5 am when the trigger of his licensed gun was accidentally pushed as he was keeping it in the cupboard. The gun misfired and a bullet hit his leg, said a police source.

The injured actor was admitted to the nearby Criti Care Hospital for treatment. No one lodged any complaint and currently, the actor is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the police. Actor Arbaaz Khan unveiled the trailer of his latest produced film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij. During the trailer launch, he was questioned about Govinda's bullet injury. To which he said, “He was so fit. We just wish him well and he is okay and safe, which is important. Our love and prayers are with him. He recovers fast from all of this.”

Adding to it, Arshad Warsi stated that ‘it's unfortunate’ that such a thing took place. Govinda also released his first official statement, updating his fans about his health. His statement reads, "This is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet. I thank my doctor, Dr Aggarwal, and all my fans who prayed for my well-being. Thank you very much." Arbaaz Khan and Govinda both worked together in the 2006 film Bhagam Bhag. The comedy-drama also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena, and Asrani in pivotal roles.



