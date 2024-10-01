Govinda Bullet Injury: Cops Seize Revolver After Misfire; Actor Advised Complete Rest For Few Days

Actor Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg this morning when he misfired his licensed revolver. The 60-year-old actor was rushed to Criticare Hospital near his Juhu home with a wound under his knee and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The bullet was extracted after an hour-long surgery, but Govinda may remain in hospital for a few days. Earlier in the day, reports had said Govinda had not registered a police complaint. But police have seized his weapon and started a probe into the incident. Security has been tightened at the hospital.

According to his manager Shashi Sinha, Govinda was getting ready to leave for the airport for a Kolkata trip when the incident occurred. "We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport.

Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," the actor's manager said. It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious," he added.Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon and it went off. The actor called up his wife and his manager. The manager rushed to his home. Police reached soon after and the actor was taken to the hospital. Later, his daughter Tina Ahuja reached the hospital. Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who performed the surgery, said the bullet had been removed and Govinda's condition was stable. The actor would be discharged in three to four days, but needs about a month's rest, the doctor said.The actor released an audio message to fans from the hospital. He said the blessings of his fans, parents and his guru saved him. "I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers," he said in the audio clip.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a phone call to Govinda, also a Shiv Sena leader, to check on him. "I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery," Mr Shinde said in a statement. "I have assured Govinda that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones." While Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was reportedly in Kolkata at the time of the incident, his daughter Tina Ahuja stood by her father throughout. Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar, Kashmera Shah and close friend Raju Kher were seen arriving at the hospital to inquire about the actor’s well-being. Govinda is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry and has been part of films including Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Dulara, Saajan Chale Sasural, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Partner and many more. He took a break from films and made a comeback in films as a lead hero. But, could not be successful and was seen in Rangeela Raja. He also judged Dance Bangla Dance in 2021.



