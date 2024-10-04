Govinda discharged from hospital after gunshot injury, thanks his well-wishers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare hospital after sustaining a bullet injury.

On Friday afternoon, Govinda made his first public appearance following the mishap.

After exiting the hospital, he spoke with media personnel and thanked his well-wishers for their prayers.

"I thank everyone for their prayers... I thank CM Shinde, police and the press. I especially thank my fans for praying so much for me. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their love," Govinda said.

The 'Hero No.1' star was in a wheelchair with his leg in a cast. His family members were by his side.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda discharged from CritiCare Asia in Mumbai. He was admitted here after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver. pic.twitter.com/XU1Tidt7hu —(@ANI) October 4, 2024

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licenced revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The incident took place at approximately 4:45 am on Tuesday.

According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, provided further details said, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

In a message to his fans from hospital, Govinda expressed his appreciation for their prayers and well-wishes.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," he stated in a heartfelt audio message.

Govinda has been advised to rest for a couple of days by doctors.

Speaking with ANI, Ramesh Agarwal of Criticare Asia Hospital, said, "He (Govinda) has been asked to rest for 3-4 weeks now, his exercises, physiotherapy are continuing. He is fine. We are discharging him. He will rest at home."

After learning about the incident, several celebrities including director David Dhawan, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty visited the Criti Care Hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor