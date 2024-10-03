Govinda Health Update: Actor Shifted From ICU To General Ward After Suffering Bullet Injury

Veteran actor Govinda, who got injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, is fine and has been shifted to a normal ward on Wednesday. The 60-year old who was shifted from the general ward is said to be making a speedy recovery. The actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja had also given an update earlier on his health. The actor’s wife spoke to the media outside the hospital and said that Govinda is recuperating well.

She told the media stationed outside the hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai, “I think tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, he will get discharged. With everyone's blessings, with the blessings of all the fans, he has completely recovered. We are praying for him everywhere”.

She further mentioned, “He has a lot of fans everywhere. We are praying for him everywhere, in the temple, in the dargah. With everyone's blessings, he is completely fine. I would like to say to the fans, don't panic. He is completely fine. After a few months, he will start dancing again. Thank you so much”.

Last evening, the Mumbai Police reached the hospital and spoke to Govinda about the incident. However, an official statement from him is yet to be taken. The actor misfired his licensed gun while he was cleaning the closet, and accidentally shot himself in the foot. A part of the gun's lock was said to be broken which led to the misfiring.