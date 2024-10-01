Govinda Health Update: Brother Kirti Kumar Gives MAJOR Update on Actor's Health After Accidental Shooting (Watch Video)

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda's brother, Kirti Kumar, provided a major health update after the actor accidentally shot himself in the leg early Monday morning. Kirti said, “His condition is better. He will stay in the hospital for two to three days. Bullets have been removed from his leg, and he is feeling relieved. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda's brother Kirti Kumar says, "His condition is better. He will stay in the hospital for two-three days. Bullets have been removed from his leg...He is feeling relieved...We pray for his speedy recovery" https://t.co/iBtEcngdoApic.twitter.com/JPlrIOwC0g — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. while Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata. He accidentally discharged his licensed revolver while putting it back in a cupboard. According to Mumbai Police, the injury was not serious, but the actor was admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

Read Also | Govinda Health Update: Actor Issues First Statement After Mistakenly Shot Himself On The Leg

Govinda's manager, Shashi Singh, confirmed that the actor's condition is stable. A few hours after the incident, Govinda released an audio message thanking the doctor who treated him and expressing gratitude to his fans for their prayers. In the message, he said, “Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers.”

After accidentally shooting himself in the left leg with his own revolver, Govinda has shared an audio message thanking the medical team and his supporters for their care and concern.



Listen 👂#Govinda#Shooting#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/KilvpydH9H — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 1, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reached out to Govinda on Tuesday to inquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had a telephonic conversation with Actor Govind and inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. CM has also given instructions to the hospital authorities to take best care of Govinda and ensure his speedy recovery: CMO



(file pics) pic.twitter.com/mhsNE79zeZ — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

Govinda, a beloved figure in Bollywood, made his acting debut in the late 1980s. He is known for his exceptional comic timing, energetic dance moves, and hit films such as "Ilzaam," "Marte Dam Tak," "Khudgarz," "Dariya Dil," "Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni," "Swarg," and "Hum." Over the years, he has become a household name in Indian cinema.

Read Also | Govinda Shooting Incident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Speaks to Actor, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery