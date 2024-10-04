Govinda Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged from Hospital; First Visuals Emerge

Veteran actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been discharged from CritiCare Asia hospital in Mumbai, where he was receiving treatment following an accidental shooting incident. The actor was admitted to the facility after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg from his own revolver. Govinda was shifted to a normal ward on Wednesday. Dr Ramesh Agarwal of Criticare Asia Hospital, also shared an update saying, "He (Govinda) has been asked to rest for 3-4 weeks now, his exercises, physiotherapy are continuing. He is fine. We are discharging him. He will rest at home..."

The 60-year-old actor underwent a surgery on Tuesday. On Wednesday, sharing a health update with the reporters, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja said the family is hoping for his speedy discharge from the hospital. "Papa is getting better, God has been very kind. Please keep him in your prayers. He has been shifted from the ICU to the normal ward; everything is good now. He's healthy and happy. Please continue praying for him. He will be discharged very soon. He's been given drips and antibiotics, and we're hoping for a speedy discharge," Tina said.

Govinda's wife Sunita also shared an update on Govinda’s recovery, stating, “Doctors have said that Govinda will need bed-rest for the next six weeks and keep a check on his diet as he cannot exercise right now. We will not be allowing too many visitors as he can get an infection. He needs to rest now.” She humorously added, “He has danced for so many years, now he needs to rest. Khaa pee ke nachwayenge unhe (We’ll make him dance once he fully recovers). But he is otherwise doing well. ” She also revealed that the incident had left her and the family worried. She said, “Darr toh lag gaya tha (We were scared),” but I was sure he’ll be ok as I trust in my Mata Rani (goddess). He is Hero number one, he has come out of this incident successfully. We can’t wait to take him home,” she added with a smile.

In his first public statement since the accident, Govinda had opened up about the incident. In an audio statement released to the media by Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde, Govinda had said, “Namaste, pranam. I am Govinda. Due to your blessings, my parents’ blessings, and the grace of my guru… I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Agarwal. Thank you all for your prayers and support.”



