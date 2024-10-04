Govinda is in good condition, says doctor after actor's discharge

New Delhi, Oct 4 As Govinda was discharged from the hospital on Friday after being treated for a gunshot injury, his doctor said that the Bollywood actor is in good condition and he will be monitoring him.

Dr Shyam Agarwal told IANS that Govinda, who was discharged from Criticare Asia Hospital, will need to do some exercise and physiotherapy at home for a few days. If necessary, he will visit Govinda’s home to check on his health, he added.

The 60-year-old Govinda was injured on October 1 due to a gunshot wound from his own revolver. The incident occurred around 4.45 a.m. when he was cleaning the weapon before putting it away. Suddenly, the revolver slipped from his hand and accidentally discharged a bullet, which hit him in his leg.

At the time of the incident, neither his wife nor his daughter were at home, and Govinda was getting ready to leave for an event in Kolkata. As he was taken to the hospital in Andheri, the news of Govinda's injury shocked the entire Bollywood, and many prayed for his recovery.

Several Bollywood stars visited the hospital to check on Govinda’s condition. Recently, actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted outside the hospital to inquire about him.

The incident has raised concerns about gun safety, especially among celebrities, and many are relieved that Govinda is now recovering.

Fans and colleagues have expressed their support for him on social media, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Govinda, known for his vibrant personality and memorable performances, is expected to bounce back soon and return to his work.

