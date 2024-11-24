Govinda, Krushna Abhishek end year long family feud on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Actors Govinda and Krushna Abhishek reunited on the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' ending their years-long family feud, which had kept the uncle-nephew duo apart.

A promo for the episode, set to air on November 30 on Netflix, showed the 90s superstar hugging his nephew.

In a clip that is going viral on the internet, the two danced together and joked about their past rift.

At one point, Krushna, dressed as the character Aladdin, began mocking Kiku Sharda, who was playing a genie. Govinda interrupted with a playful jibe, calling Krushna a "gadha (donkey)," which sent the audience into fits of laughter.

Krushna hugged his uncle and said, "We've met after a long time. Won't let you go now."

The promo also showed Arti Singh, Krushna's sister and Govinda's niece, sitting in the audience. Earlier this year, Govinda attended Arti's wedding, marking a significant step in mending the family's strained relationships.

Joining Govinda on the show were his 90s contemporaries Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Pandey. The trio entertained the audience with funny anecdotes and fond memories of working together in Bollywood classics.

Earlier in April this year, Govinda surprised everyone by attending his niece Arti Singh's wedding in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Govinda has had a strained relationship with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is Arti's brother. They had a major fallout in 2018. However, it appears Govinda has chosen to reconcile and mend their relationship.

In 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reportedly criticized Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah for a tweet about "people who dance for money," believing it was aimed at Govinda. The fallout led to the family cutting ties with Kashmera and her husband Krushna Abhishek. Krushna later clarified that the tweet was about his sister Arti Singh, but the damage was done, causing a public rift between the families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor