Govinda Rushes to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai After Losing Consciousness

Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalised after he lost consciousness at home in Mumbai. He is currently admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu and he is under observation as his vitals are being closely monitored by the doctors of the hospital.

Govinda was admitted in the early hours of Wednesday, November 12, at around 1.30 after he had been feeling unconscious in his house. According to reports, his blood and other medical essential tests were conducted and he is doing well. The reports of medical tests are awaited.

The 61-year-old was reported to have fainted late on Wednesday at home due to disorientation, Govinda's friend and his advisor Lalit Bindal told NDTV. He was first given medicine over a telephonic consultation with a doctor before being admitted to the hospital.

In October last year, Govinda was admitted to the hospital bullet injury after he accidently fired his own leg with his licensed revolver. The actor was rushed to the hospital in Juhu in Mumbai. The knee was injured and operated by doctors after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The bullet was removed after a one-hour-long surgery.