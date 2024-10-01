Govinda says bullet has been removed after his pistol misfires

Mumbai, Oct 1 Bollywood actor and politician Govinda Ahuja was injured after his licensed pistol reportedly misfired while he was cleaning it at his Juhu home. He has shared a health update and said that the bullet has been removed.

In a voice note obtained by IANS, Govinda was speaking in Hindi, where he said: “Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers.

The incident took place at his Juhu home here on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

As per preliminary information, the incident occurred when the actor was purportedly sprucing up the weapon while getting ready to leave home for some assignments, at around 5.15 a.m.

At that time, the weapon reportedly misfired a bullet injuring his leg, and a bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable.

Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Krishna Hegde said the unfortunate incident happened in the 60-year-old actor's home, and more details are awaited.

"We have learnt that he was cleaning the pistol when it misfired and injured him. We are very concerned for his health and hope that he recovers soon," a worried Hegde told IANS.

The Juhu Police Station is making preliminary inquiries into the matter though the actor's family has not officially commented on the incident, which sent ripples in political circles.

