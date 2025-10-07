Govinda says he’s ‘all set for new inning’

Mumbai, Oct 7 Bollywood actor Govinda, who ruled the roost in the 1990s, is gearing up for a fresh chapter in his career as he has said that he is “all set for a new inning”.

Hinting towards exciting projects on the horizon, Govinda took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself from a set in Film City.

In the image, the Bollywood’s original entertainer, who is known for his impeccable comic timing and dance moves, is seen standing and smiling dressed in a bright yellow jacket with intricate patterns, paired with a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

For the caption, Govinda, who goes by the Instagram handle “govinda_herono1” wrote: “All set for new inning”.

The actor did not share any details about the project. However, as per media reports, Govinda will return with a new concept-based show titled ‘Lane Den-It’s All About Business’.

The 61-year-old actor started as an action and dancing hero in the 1980s, his first film was 1986's Love 86, which turned out to be a hit. He then went on to be seen in films such as Ilzaam, Marte Dam Tak, Khudgarz, Dariya Dil, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, Swarg and Hum.

The actor reinvented himself as a comic hero in the 1990s with films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Jodi No. 1.

The actor then faced failure in the 2000s, after which he was seen in commercial hits such as

Bhagam Bhag, Partner and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. In 2015, Govinda became a judge in the reality show, Dance India Dance Super Moms.

Govinda was also a member of the Parliament of India from 2004 to 2009. As the Indian National Congress party member, he was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) form the Mumbai North constituency of Maharashtra, India in the Lok Sabha elections of 2004. In 2024, just before the Lok Sabha elections, he joined Shivsena.

