Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after quashing separation rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Days after quashing separation rumours, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja came together once again, this time for the 'visarjan' of Lord Ganesha at their Mumbai residence.

On Friday, the family bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa with love and joy. In a video from the occasion, their son Yashvardhan Ahuja was seen carrying the idol as the family prepared for the visarjan.

Govinda and Sunita, dressed in matching white outfits, were seen smiling and dancing together as everyone sang along. Sunita wore a red and white printed suit, while Govinda kept it traditional in white.

Earlier this week, the couple put an end to speculation about trouble in their marriage during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Speaking to the media during the celebration, Sunita strongly dismissed the ongoing rumours about their marriage and said that people should not believe such talk unless they themselves speak about it.

Making it clear that no one can come between them, Sunita said, "Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath mein dekh kar. Itna close... agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari dooriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai, aur kisi ka nahi hai." (Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close... If there were issues, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us. My Govinda is only mine and no one else's.)

She added with a smile, "Jab tak hum kuch na bolein, koi bhi cheez pe aap mat boliye." (Until we say something, please don't speak on anything.)

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband,' Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

