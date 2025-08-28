Govinda & Sunita Ahuja dances at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors

Mumbai, Aug 28 Govinda and his better half, Sunita Ahuja, were seen dancing together during Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors.

Sunita took to her IG and dropped a pic of herself posing in front of Bappa with Govinda. She was also seen facing the camera with her son Yashvardhan, her mother, and actress Manish Koirala in the post.

She simply wrote the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya," along with a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Govinda and Sunita made a public appearance together on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, effectively putting the rumors of their divorce to rest.

Reacting to the rumours, Sunita told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances. No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us".

Before that, Govinda’s manager quashed the reports of the actor's divorce from his better half.

Speaking to IANS, Shashi Sinha said that there is no truth to the reports.

He revealed that although Sunita had filed the documents in court, the matter was resolved in the initial stages, and everything is back to normal between the couple now.

“No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news," he told IANS.

When asked if it was the same 2024 court case that Sunit had filed in the Bandra Family Court, the manager confirmed, saying, “It is the same case, but it has been resolved; people find ways to refurbish news from old events. No new development has happened, I have been getting so many calls, but everything is fine, near about everything is sorted out between the couple. There’s nothing to worry about. We will officially confirm this with a wider media document circulation”.

