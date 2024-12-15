Govinda, Sushmita Sen reunite at Anees Bazmee's grand 45-year celebration

By Neeraj Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Bollywood actors Govinda and Sushmita Sen reunited at a star-studded event on Saturday night to celebrate filmmaker Anees Bazmee's 45 years in the film industry.

The duo, who shared the screen in the beloved 2001 comedy 'Kyonki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta', were all smiles as they posed together, rekindling memories of their on-screen chemistry.

The evening, attended by the who's who of the industry, celebrated Anees Bazmee's legendary contribution to Indian cinema. Govinda, known for his unmatched comic timing, and Sushmita Sen, with her graceful charm, brought an added spark to the celebration.

'Kyonki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta', directed by Bazmee, was inspired by the Hollywood hit 'Liar Liar'. The comedy starred Govinda as a lawyer whose life takes a hilarious turn when he is cursed to only speak the truth. Sushmita Sen played his wife in the film, and their performances, combined with Bazmee's signature humour, made the movie a favourite among fans.

The event not only honoured Bazmee's illustrious career but also brought together stars, colleagues, and friends, making it a night of nostalgia and cinematic camaraderie.

Among the prominent guests were Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Bhushan Kumar, Pahlaj Nihalani, Arshad Warsi, Andre, Ganesh Acharya, Vipul Shah, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh among others.

