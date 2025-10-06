Govinda to come with show 'Lane Den', says "it will change people's perception about business"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Bollywood actor Govinda is all set to return to the screen with a new concept-based show titled 'Lane Den-It's All About Business'.

Known for his unmatched energy, comic timing, and mass appeal, Govinda will now be seen exploring the world of entrepreneurship and trade in a refreshing new avatar.

While talking to ANI, actor Govinda briefly discussed his upcoming show 'Lane Den', saying that it will be based entirely on business.

"The title is Lane Den, and it will be all about business. I cannot reveal many details, but it is true that I am going to discuss business in such a way that people's perception towards the business will change after the show," Govinda told ANI.

On the guest list for the show, the 'Dulhe Raja' actor is likely to approach big stars from the Bollywood industry. The actor urges people to watch his upcoming show.

"I will definitely approach everyone, and I want people to understand this show, Lane Den. I want people to understand that there were once top-level comedy shows and cinemas in the world, which are now missing. I want people to watch this show with Lendin," he said.

The show aims to bridge "entertainment and enterprise, offering insights into business ideas, deals, and investments, all with Govinda's signature charm and wit."

The show is expected to showcase real stories, creative ventures, and engaging business discussions in true Govinda style.

While the actor has not revealed many details about the show, its announcement is enough to make his fans happy.

Actor Govinda, popular for his versatility in Bollywood, has entertained audiences for over three decades with his screen presence, impeccable comic timing, and memorable dance moves.

Debuting in the 1980s, Govinda starred in iconic films like 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1', and 'Raja Babu', earning a massive fan following across the nation.

Beyond comedy, the actor has also showcased his versatility in dramatic and action roles in films like 'Jeete Hain Shaan Se' and 'Aag'.

Govinda's contribution to Indian cinema remains significant and has been considered as an inspiration for the generations of actors.

Off-screen, Govinda is also admired for his humility and connection with fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor