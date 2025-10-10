Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja Flaunts Her Karwa Chauth Gift, Says Sona Kitna Sona Hein

Karwa Chauth is a day, which celebrate the love and bond of husband and wife. Bollywood wives also fast for their husband and celebrate the bond of love. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, who was in headlines for the divorce rumours shared a photo flaunting her Karwa Chauth gift. On Friday, Sunita took to Instagram to share pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations and shared her gift from her husband.

In the photo she shared she was looking stunning in green suit and tied hair. She wore her iconic bindi for the final look. Sunita completed her festive look with gold earrings and colorful bangles, but the highlight was the huge gold necklace Govinda gifted her for the occasion. As soon as she posted a photo, her comment section flooded with loveable comments and some of them called her a queen.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's love story began before he became a famous actor in the 1990s. Sunita was related to Govinda through his maternal uncle's wife. They met when they were young and got married privately on March 11, 1987, around the time Govinda started his film career. They kept their marriage a secret for several years, only revealing it after their daughter was born.

Tina Ahuja, who is an actress, and Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is planning to start his acting career in Bollywood. Recently, there were rumors about Govinda having an affair with a Marathi actress, but Sunita dismissed them. She said the rumors came from family members who were against their relationship. Sunita admitted that the rumors bothered her, but she feels strong because of her children's support.