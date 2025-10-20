"Graduated from Therapy!!": Ira Khan reveals she is no longer in therapy after eight years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, who has always been open about her mental health journey, recently shared an emotional update about her therapy experience.

In her latest Instagram post, Ira revealed that she is no longer attending therapy after being in 'psychoanalysis' for eight years. Describing the moment as "graduating" from therapy, she shared that the process has helped her learn and grow in many ways.

Talking about her journey, she wrote that her last therapy session was on October 13 and addressed the common question people ask after such an experience: whether she is "cured" now. Ira explained that she is still taking medication and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

"On October 13, I had my last therapy session. After 3 times a week for 8 years of psychoanalysis... I'm no longer in therapy. So you're cured now? I'm still on medication and I probably will be for the foreseeable future. Not being in therapy anymore means that my therapist and I felt confident that I had learned a bunch of things, started living my life in a more helpful manner (for me), and I'd be able to manage on my ownresponsibly taking care of myself and remembering to have fun in life!" read her Instagram post.

Speaking of her mental health, Ira said that she is currently "in remission" from depression and knows when to seek help if needed.

"As far as 'cured' goes... I'm in remission from my depression, and with my medication, I should be able to manage future depressive episodesand if I can't, I'll ask for help," Ira added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

"This is NOT A THING and not what it's called, but I like saying it I GRADUATED FROM THERAPY!! I PASSED!" she concluded.

Aamir Khan shares Ira and her brother Junaid Khan with his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor