Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead with Major Wins; Check Full List of Winners Here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2025 11:58 AM2025-02-03T11:58:54+5:302025-02-03T11:59:41+5:30
The prestigious Grammy Awards took place in L.A., featuring music legends on the red carpet. Among the winners were Beyoncé, Shakira, and first-time Indian-origin artist Chandrika Tandon. Here is the list of who won what at 67th Grammy Awards. The awards took place in the early hours of Monday according to India time. The event was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Full Winner List
- Album of the Year: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
- Song of the Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- Record Of The Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Die With A Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Daniel Nigro
- Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
- Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen
- Best Pop Solo Performance: “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
- Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala
- Best Dance Pop Recording: “Von dutch” — Charli xcx
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: BRAT — Charli xcx
- Best Remixed Recording: “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
- Best Rock Performance: “Now and Then” — The Beatles
- Best Metal Performance: “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
- Best Rock Song: “Broken Man” — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
- Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones
- Best Alternative Music Performance: “Flea” — St. Vincent
- Best Alternative Music Album: All Born Screaming — St. Vincent
- Best R&B Performance: “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
- Best Traditional R&B Performance: “That’s You” — Lucky Daye
- Best R&B Song: “Saturn” — Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
- Best Progressive R&B Album: So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine and Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
- Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
- Best Rap Performance: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: “3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
- Best Rap Song: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas
- Best Jazz Performance: “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
- Best Jazz Vocal Album: A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band
- Best Latin Jazz Album: Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus
- Best Alternative Jazz Album: No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Visions — Norah Jones
- Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti
- Best Musical Theater Album: Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Best Country Solo Performance: “It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
- Best Country Song: “The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- Best Country Album: COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé
- Best American Roots Performance: “Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell
- Best Americana Performance: “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell
- Best American Roots Song: “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
- Best Americana Album: Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell
- Best Bluegrass Album: Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings
- Best Traditional Blues Album: Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet
- Best Contemporary Blues Album: Mileage — Ruthie Foster
- Best Folk Album: Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
- Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kuini — Kalani Pe’a
- Best Gospel Performance/Song: “One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters
- Best Gospel Album: More Than This — CeCe Winans
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Heart Of A Human — DOE
- Best Roots Gospel Album: Church — Cory Henry
- Best Latin Pop Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira
- Best Música Urbana Album: LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente
- Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana
- Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
- Best Tropical Latin Album: Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Best Global Music Performance: “Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
- Best African Music Performance: “Love Me JeJe” — Tems
- Best Global Music Album: ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Best Reggae Album: Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)
- Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
- Best Children’s Music Album: Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
- Best Comedy Album: The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle
- Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter
- Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
- Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television): Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer
- Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer
- Best Song Written For Visual Media: It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Best Music Video: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
- Best Music Film: “American Symphony” — Jon Batiste
- Best Recording Package: BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
- Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
- Best Album Notes: Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
- Best Historical Album: Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)
- Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)
- Best Engineered Album, Classical: Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone
- Best Immersive Audio Album: i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)
- Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
- Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
- Best Orchestral Performance: “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Best Opera Recording: “Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
- Best Choral Performance: “Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
- Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
- Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson
- Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
- Best Classical Compendium: Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
