Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead with Major Wins; Check Full List of Winners Here

February 3, 2025

The prestigious Grammy Awards took place in L.A., featuring music legends on the red carpet. Among the winners were Beyoncé, Shakira, and first-time Indian-origin artist Chandrika Tandon. Here is the list of who won what at 67th Grammy Awards. The awards took place in the early hours of Monday according to India time. The event was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Full Winner List

  1. Album of the Year: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
  2. Song of the Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
  3. Record Of The Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
  4. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Die With A Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  5. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Daniel Nigro
  6. Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
  7. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen
  8. Best Pop Solo Performance: “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
  9. Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
  10. Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala
  11. Best Dance Pop Recording: “Von dutch” — Charli xcx
  12. Best Dance/Electronic Album: BRAT — Charli xcx
  13. Best Remixed Recording: “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
  14. Best Rock Performance: “Now and Then” — The Beatles
  15. Best Metal Performance: “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
  16. Best Rock Song: “Broken Man” — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
  17. Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones
  18. Best Alternative Music Performance: “Flea” — St. Vincent
  19. Best Alternative Music Album: All Born Screaming — St. Vincent
  20. Best R&B Performance: “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
  21. Best Traditional R&B Performance: “That’s You” — Lucky Daye
  22. Best R&B Song: “Saturn” — Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
  23. Best Progressive R&B Album: So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine and Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
  24. Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
  25. Best Rap Performance: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
  26. Best Melodic Rap Performance: “3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
  27. Best Rap Song: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
  28. Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
  29. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas
  30. Best Jazz Performance: “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
  31. Best Jazz Vocal Album: A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy
  32. Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
  33. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band
  34. Best Latin Jazz Album: Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus
  35. Best Alternative Jazz Album: No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello
  36. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Visions — Norah Jones
  37. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti
  38. Best Musical Theater Album: Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
  39. Best Country Solo Performance: “It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
  40. Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
  41. Best Country Song: “The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
  42. Best Country Album: COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé
  43. Best American Roots Performance: “Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell
  44. Best Americana Performance: “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell
  45. Best American Roots Song: “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
  46. Best Americana Album: Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell
  47. Best Bluegrass Album: Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings
  48. Best Traditional Blues Album: Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet
  49. Best Contemporary Blues Album: Mileage — Ruthie Foster
  50. Best Folk Album: Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
  51. Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kuini — Kalani Pe’a
  52. Best Gospel Performance/Song: “One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
  53. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters
  54. Best Gospel Album: More Than This — CeCe Winans
  55. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Heart Of A Human — DOE
  56. Best Roots Gospel Album: Church — Cory Henry
  57. Best Latin Pop Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira
  58. Best Música Urbana Album: LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente
  59. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana
  60. Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
  61. Best Tropical Latin Album: Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
  62. Best Global Music Performance: “Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
  63. Best African Music Performance: “Love Me JeJe” — Tems
  64. Best Global Music Album: ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
  65. Best Reggae Album: Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)
  66. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
  67. Best Children’s Music Album: Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
  68. Best Comedy Album: The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle
  69. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter
  70. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
  71. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television): Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer
  72. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer
  73. Best Song Written For Visual Media: It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
  74. Best Music Video: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
  75. Best Music Film: “American Symphony” — Jon Batiste
  76. Best Recording Package: BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
  77. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
  78. Best Album Notes: Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
  79. Best Historical Album: Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)
  80. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)
  81. Best Engineered Album, Classical: Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  82. Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone
  83. Best Immersive Audio Album: i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)
  84. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
  85. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
  86. Best Orchestral Performance: “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  87. Best Opera Recording: “Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
  88. Best Choral Performance: “Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
  89. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
  90. Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson
  91. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
  92. Best Classical Compendium: Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
     

 

 

 

 

