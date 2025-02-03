Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-Origin Artist Chandrika Tandon Wins First Award for Best New Age Album ‘Triveni’

Proud moment for India as Indian American business leader Chandrika Tandon clinches her first award for 'Triveni' at the 67th Grammy Awards which are held in LA. She had previously earned a nomination in 2010. The award-winning album, which combines ancient chants with world music, won in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category.

Tandon, who is 71 years old, described the seven-track album as a meditative journey focused on 'inner healing.' For this album, Tandon collaborated with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. The album's title refers to the meeting of three rivers and symbolizes the blending of their distinct musical styles. In her award-winning speech, Tandon expressed, “Music is love, music ignites the light within all of us, and, even in our darkest days, music spreads joy and laughter.”

Tandon is a well-known global business leader, philanthropist, and graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, recognized for her major contributions to education and the arts. In 2015, she and her husband donated $100 million to the New York School of Engineering, which now bears her name.

A trained musician, Tandon was nominated for a Grammy in 2010 for her album "Om Namo Narayana: Soul Call." She made history as the first Indian-American woman partner at McKinsey and established Tandon Capital Associates, which specializes in institutional restructuring. Recently, she received a nomination for an award alongside prominent artists, while her half-sister Norah Jones won for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.