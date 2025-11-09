Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nods, Lady Gaga follows with seven
Los Angeles [US], November 9 : The nominations for the Grammys 2026 were announced recently, and it was Kendrick Lamar who topped the list.
Lamar leads the pack of nominees for the 2026 Grammys with nine nods, in nominations rolled out by the Recording Academy on Friday, as per Variety.
The rapper, who took home the most trophies at the 2025 music awards with five, is up for nine awards, including Album of the Year (for his most recent, GNX), Best Rap Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. He faces competition for the night's top award - album of the year - from Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Tyler, the Creator, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice.
Lady Gaga also earned a spot on the list, securing seven nominations.
The six nominations for Bad Bunny, the impending Super Bowl halftime showman, came as welcome news for anyone worried that Latin music might be shut out of the major categories, as it often has been, and relegated to the Latin Grammys.
Bad Bunny was shut out of the top three categories in the past couple of years, but there has been a fresh influx of voters with dual voting rights for both the Grammys and Latin Grammys, so any such overlooking was less likely to happen again. The global superstar is up for all three of the top categories, in fact, album, record and song of the year.
Here are the nominees in the main categories.
Song of the year
Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
Doechii - Anxiety
Rose & Bruno Mars - APT
Bad Bunny - DtMF
Hunter/x - Golden
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA - Luther
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Billie Eilish - Wildflower
Record of the year
Bad Bunny - DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Doechii - Anxiety
Billie Eilish - Wildflower
Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
Kendrick Lamar feat SZA - Luther
Chappell Roan - The Subway
Rose & Bruno Mars - APT
Album of the year
Bad Bunny - Debi Tirar Mas Fotos
Justin Bieber - Swag
Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend
Clipse - Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga - Mayhem
Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Leon Thomas - Mutt
Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia
Best new artist
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Pop and dance
Best pop vocal album
Justin Bieber - Swag
Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend
Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga - Mayhem
Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy Pt 2
Best pop solo performance
Justin Bieber - Daisies
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Lady Gaga - Disease
Chappell Roan - The Subway
Lola Young - Messy
Best pop duo/group performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity
Huntr/x - Golden
Katseye - Gabriela
Rose & Bruno Mars - APT
SZA With Kendrick Lamar - 30 For 30
Best dance/electronic recording
Disclosure & Anderson.Paak - No Cap
Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
Kaytranada - Space Invader
Skrillex - Voltage
Tame Impala - End Of Summer
Best dance/electronic album
FKA Twigs - Eusexua
Fred again.. - Ten Days
PinkPantheress - Fancy That
Rufus Du Sol - Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex - F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best dance/pop recording
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Bluest Flame
Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun
Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching
PinkPantheress - Illegal
Best traditional pop vocal album
Laila Biali - Wintersongs
Jennifer Hudson - The Gift Of Love
Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Who Believes In Angels?
Lady Gaga - Harlequin
Laufey - A Matter Of Time
Barbra Streisand - The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Latin
Best Latin pop album
Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra
Andres Cepeda - Bogota (Deluxe)
Karol G - Tropicoqueta
Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera
Alejandro Sanz - ?Y ahora que?
Best musica urbana album
Bad Bunny - DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS
J Balvin - Mixteip
Feid - Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
Nicki Nicole - Naiki
Trueno - Eub Deluxe
Yandel - Sinfonico (En Vivo)
Rock and metal
Best rock performance
Amyl and The Sniffers - U Should Not Be Doing That
Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
Turnstile - Never Enough
Hayley Williams - Mirtazapine
Yungblud ft Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II - Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning
Best rock song
Nine Inch Nails - As Alive As You Need Me To Be
Sleep Token - Caramel
Hayley Williams - Glum
Turnstile - Never Enough
Yungblud - Zombie
Best rock album
Deftones - Private Music
Haim - I quit
Linkin Park - From Zero
Turnstile - Never Enough
Yungblud - Idols
Best alternative music album
Bon Iver - Sable, Fable
The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
Tyler, The Creator - Don't Tap the Glass
Wet Leg - Moisturizer
Hayley Williams - Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Best alternative music performance
Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love
The Cure - Alone
Turnstile - Seein' Stars
Wet Leg - Mangetout
Hayley Williams - Parachute
Best metal performance
Dream Theater - Night Terror
Ghost - Lachryma
Sleep Token - Emergence
Spiritbox - Soft Spine
Turnstile - Birds
Rap
Best rap performance
Cardi B - Outside
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams - Chains & Whips
Doechii - Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV Off
Tyler, The Creator feat Teezo Touchdown - Darling, I
Best melodic rap performance
Fridayy feat Meek Mill - Proud Of Me
JID feat Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack - Wholeheartedly
Kendrick Lamar with SZA - Luther
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat Rapsody - WeMaj
Partynextdoor & Drake - Somebody Loves Me
Best rap song
Doechii - Anxiety
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat John Legend & Voices of Fire - The Birds Don't Sing
Tyler, The Creator feat GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne - Sticky
GloRilla - TGIF
Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV Off
Best rap album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em Out
GloRilla - Glorious
JID - God Does Like Ugly
Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Tyler, The Creator - Chromakopia
Country
Best country solo performance
Tyler Childers - Nose On The Grindstone
Shaboozey - Good News
Chris Stapleton - Bad As I Used To Be
Zach Top - I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
Best country duo/group performance
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson - Trailblazer
Margo Price & Tyler Childers - Love Me Like You Used To Do
Shaboozey & Jelly Roll - Amen
George Strait & Chris Stapleton - Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame
Best country song
Tyler Childers - Bitin' List
Shaboozey - Good News
Zach Top - I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo
Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing
Best contemporary country album
Kelsea Ballerini - Patterns
Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter
Eric Church - Evangeline vs The Machine
Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken
Miranda Lambert - Postcards From Texas
R&B and Afrobeats
Best R&B performance
Justin Bieber - Yukon
Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It Depends
Kehlani - Folded
Leon Thomas - Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)
Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman
Best R&B song
Kehlani - Folded
Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman
Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It Depends
Durand Bernarr - Overqualified
Leon Thomas - Yes It Is
Best R&B album
Giveon - Beloved
Coco Jones - Why Not More?
Ledisi - The Crown
Teyana Taylor - Escape Room
Leon Thomas - Mutt
Best African music performance
Burna Boy - Love
Davido feat Omah Lay - With You
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin - Hope & Love
Ayra Starr feat Wizkid - Gimme Dat
Tyla - Push 2 Start
Production and songwriting
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr
Laura Veltz
The 2026 Grammy winners will be announced on February 1, with a live broadcast and stream starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
