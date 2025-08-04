Grammy winner Ricky Kej releases spiritual song 'We Are One' to mark his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej released his song 'We Are One (Raghupati Raghava)' on Monday, a day ahead of his birthday. He will turn 44 on August 5.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ricky Kej revealed details of his new song, writing that the making of the song took two years as it was filmed at various "sacred sites".

The new song of Grammy winner Ricky Kej celebrates the "unity in diversity" and highlights the importance of spirituality in an individual's life.

While wishing 'Happy Birthday' to himself, the musician wrote, " Happy Birthday to me!! :-)

Thrilled to release 'We Are One (Raghupati Raghava)' on my special day! A 2-year journey, filmed at various sacred sites.. This music video celebrates Unity in Diversity, highlighting the shared essence of all spiritual paths."

Recently, Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, Masa Takumi, BRIT Award-nominated cellist Tina Guo, and Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi collaborated for the album 'GANDHIMantras of Compassion', a musical tribute to the life and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

The musical album assembles the voices and talents of over 200 artists worldwide to highlight Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, peace, tolerance and environmental consciousness through music.

According to the press note shared by the album 'GANDHI' makers, the album is expected to serve as a poignant reminder that Gandhi's message remains as urgent and necessary today as ever.

"Mahatma Gandhi inspired generations of changemakers, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Nelson Mandela. This album is our humble offering to keep that flame alive. Music has the power to transcend boundaries, just as Gandhi's message did," said Ricky Kej, according to a press note.

The 'GANDHIMantras of Compassion' was released on July 14.

