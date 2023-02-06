Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based composer, wins third Grammy

In a truly historic moment for India and for Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej as he bagged his third Grammy Award at the prestigious award ceremony. Indian music composer Ricky won his third Grammy at the music award ceremony’s 65th edition on February 6. The US-born musician shared the best immersive audio album award for Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police. Now, he has dedicated the award to India and summarised his feeling about bagging the award again and making the country proud.

Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.@copelandmusic

Last year, the duo won the Grammy in the best new age album category for the same work. Ricky beats the other nominees in the category that includes the likes of Christina Aguilera (‘Aguilera’), The Chainsmokers (‘Memories… Do Not Open’), Jane Irabloom (‘Picturing The Invisible- Focus 1′), and Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondeheimsolistene (’Tuvahyun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World’).Divine Tides’ is a nine-song album that explores how each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally. Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’ in the Best New Age Album category. As part of his work with The Police, Copeland has won five Grammys. With Kej, this is his second award.

