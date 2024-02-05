Grammys 2024: Karol G wins Best Musica Urbana Album award

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : Karol G has won the 'Best Musica Urbana Album' award at the Grammys this year. She won it for her album 'MANANA SERA BONITO'.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

This marks Karol G's first Grammy.

"This is my first time at [the] Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy," she said while accepting the award. "I'm super happy, I'm super nervous, I'm super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect," as per PEOPLE.

She continued with thanks to her fans. "This is such a beautiful thing. My album has given me the best memories in my own life, my whole life my fans that came and enjoyed my album, that gave motivation and inspiration and heal with me thank you so much."

She concluded, "I promise you to give you my best always, and I hope this is the first of so many," reported PEOPLE.

Others nominated in this category were Saturno by Rauw Alejandro, Manana Sera Bonito by and Data by Tainy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor