Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: US singer Chloe spotted in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's gown

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : American singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey on Monday was seen in a gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta at the Red Carpet of this year's Grammy Awards ceremony.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter and actress was seen in a beaded ensemble by the Indian couturier, whose electric blue cut-out gown worn by rapper Cardi B turned up the heat during last year's Grammy Awards.

This year, Chloe teamed the Gaurav Gupta-designed copper-hued gown with cut-out detailing on it with Jimmy Choo shoes. The singer, who is also a record producer, completed the outfit with minimal statement accessories, opting for ombre nude lips, leaving her soft curly hair open.

Clothes by the Delhi-based couturier, who recently showcased his spring-summer collection at the Paris Fashion Week for the second time after a debut last year has found favour with international celebrities.

After Grammy's last year, American rapper Cardi B made heads turn at Paris Fashion Week in a green Gaurav Gupta gown in July 2023.

Pop queen Beyonce was spotted wearing a Gaurav Gupta outfit on stage during her ongoing Renaissance Tour.

Gupta took to Instagram and shared pictures of Beyonce in which she is seen acing her fashionable avatar in a crystal bodysuit and legging boots by the designer.

Meanwhile, metallics ruled the red carpet at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards which was held at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday in Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

While Dua Lipa, the broadcast's opening act set the night's style tone in a silver-fringed gown by creative director Nicolas di Felice for Courreges, Miley Cyrus turned up a custom Maison Margiela fashioned from hundreds of gold safety pins.

Victoria Monet donned a shimmering bronze Atelier Versace corset gown as she held her daughter, Hazel, dressed by the Italian house in the same fabric. Jon Batiste, meanwhile, channelled a Scottish Highlander in his silver Atelier Versace suit with kilt, the Hollywood Reporter said.

